Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out Friday with flu
Cespedes was held out of Friday's lineup due to the flu, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
He was able to play through the illness Thursday and homered twice in the extra-inning win, but Cespedes needed a break after that huge effort. Consider him day-to-day, but it seems likely that he'll be able to suit up Saturday.
