Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out of lineup Friday
Cespedes (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
As expected, Cespedes will sit after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's game. Manager Terry Collins suggested Cespedes will probably need a few days out of the lineup, echoing what Cespedes said himself Thursday night. The skipper went on to say that Cespedes' injury is "beyond a cramp, but nothing serious," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Likely out 2-3 days•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set for MRI on Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves with left hamstring cramp Thursday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Exits with apparent injury Thursday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out Friday with flu•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...