Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out of lineup Friday

Cespedes (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

As expected, Cespedes will sit after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's game. Manager Terry Collins suggested Cespedes will probably need a few days out of the lineup, echoing what Cespedes said himself Thursday night. The skipper went on to say that Cespedes' injury is "beyond a cramp, but nothing serious," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.