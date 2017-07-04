Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Penciled in for pinch-hit appearance Tuesday

Cespedes (hamstring) won't be included in the Mets' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, but will be available off the bench for a pinch-hit appearance, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes suffered a hamstring cramp during the final play of the Nationals' walk-off win Monday, and while the issue isn't considered serious, the quick turnaround for the Fourth of July contest, which starts at 12:05 p.m. EST, likely influenced manager Terry Collins' decision to hold the star outfielder out of the lineup. The fact that the Mets expect Cespedes to be available in a pinch-hitting capacity suggests that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, though with an off day looming Thursday, the weekend series in St. Louis may be a more likely target for him to return to the outfield. If he checks out fine during pregame activities, Curtis Granderson (hip), who hit a pinch-hit home run Monday, could replace Cespedes in the starting nine Tuesday.