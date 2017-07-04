Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Penciled in for pinch-hit appearance Tuesday
Cespedes (hamstring) won't be included in the Mets' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, but will be available off the bench for a pinch-hit appearance, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes suffered a hamstring cramp during the final play of the Nationals' walk-off win Monday, and while the issue isn't considered serious, the quick turnaround for the Fourth of July contest, which starts at 12:05 p.m. EST, likely influenced manager Terry Collins' decision to hold the star outfielder out of the lineup. The fact that the Mets expect Cespedes to be available in a pinch-hitting capacity suggests that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, though with an off day looming Thursday, the weekend series in St. Louis may be a more likely target for him to return to the outfield. If he checks out fine during pregame activities, Curtis Granderson (hip), who hit a pinch-hit home run Monday, could replace Cespedes in the starting nine Tuesday.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Suffers hamstring cramp late in Monday's game•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers, drives in three against San Francisco•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to action Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will get Sunday off•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...