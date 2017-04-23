Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Remains out Sunday
Cespedes (hamstring) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.
As expected, Cespedes will remain out Sunday. In his place, Michael Conforto will start in left field. The Mets have Monday off, so consider Cespedes day-to-day heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Braves.
