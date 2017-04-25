Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Cespedes is back in left field and batting third Tuesday against the Braves.
As expected, Cespedes is back in the Mets' lineup after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old slugger will be a welcomed return to the Mets' offense, who scored just seven runs in the three games Cespedes missed (all losses). He's batting .263 with six homers and 11 RBI in 57 at-bats this year.
