Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to play Monday
Cespedes (hip) is back in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, batting third and playing left field.
The slugger missed just one game after exiting Saturday's contest due to an ailing hip. He'll resume his normal role for New York moving forward, although it wouldn't be too surprising to see him get semi-regular days off given the laundry list of injuries he's dealt with this season.
