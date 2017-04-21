Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set for MRI on Friday

Cespedes (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The All-Star slugger came out of Thursday's game with a left hamstring cramp, but the Mets will do their due diligence and make sure that cramping is the extent of the injury. At this time, Cespedes should be considered day-to-day and his status for Friday's series opener against the Nationals will be unclear until the results of the MRI are known. Juan Lagares could draw into the lineup if Cespedes is held out against Tanner Roark and the Nationals.