Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slotted in Wednesday's lineup
Cespedes (hamstring) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The veteran outfielder had been dealing with a hamstring cramp, although he'll be able to resume his normal role in the lineup as expected. However, the game has been delayed due to inclement weather, so if the rain refuses to hold up, he may get an extra day to rest the ailment despite his name being on Wednesday's lineup card. If the game is played, he'll bat third and play left field.
