Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Suffers hamstring cramp late in Monday's game
Cespedes was dealing with a hamstring cramp near the end of Monday's game against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Cespedes tried to make a play on Ryan Raburn's walk-off single to left field and was slow getting up. It doesn't sound like the injury is severe, but Carig says Cespedes "almost certainly" won't play in Tuesday's game. The Mets have an off-day Thursday before beginning their final series of the first half Friday against the Cardinals, so Cespedes may only miss a game or two.
