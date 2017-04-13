Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Two more RBI on Wednesday

Cespedes went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

After slugging three homers Tuesday, Cespedes wasn't quite done abusing Phillies pitching before the Mets left town. The extra-base outburst has now pushed his slash line up to .265/.350/.706 with four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored through nine games.

