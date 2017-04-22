Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to play Sunday

Cespedes (hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

If Cespedes sits out Sunday, it will mark the third consecutive day that he's been absent from the lineup. Although the club had said that Cespedes would sit out two or three games to rest his hamstring, owners will want to continue monitoring his status. Until Cespedes returns, Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto will likely split time in left field.