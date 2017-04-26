Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Would not have played Tuesday

Although initially listed in the starting lineup, Mets manager Terry Collins admitted that Cespedes (hamstring) would not have played Tuesday due to the cold and wet conditions had the game not been rained out, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports. "This is certainly a night where I'm not sure (if) the smartest thing to do is play him," Collins said following Tuesday's postponement.

The Mets manager is still taking the long view with Cespedes' injury, The outfielder should return to action Wednesday night against the Braves, but if the weather is still miserable at Citi Field he could be held back once again.