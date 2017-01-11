Wheeler (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Mets on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

He hasn't pitched since 2014, hence the low dollar sum, and has been shut down until spring training after trying and failing to make a late-season return in 2016. It is far from a guarantee that Wheeler will be ready to go for Opening Day, and with the emergence of Robert Gsellman, the Mets can afford to continue with a cautious approach to getting him back on the mound.