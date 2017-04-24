Mets' Zack Wheeler: Bounces back from rough first inning Sunday
Wheeler (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.
He got ambushed in the first inning -- Adam Eaton reached on a HBP that barely grazed his elbow, followed in quick succession by a Trea Turner infield single, a Bryce Harper opposite-field single, and then a Daniel Murphy grand slam -- but Wheeler settled down nicely after that, holding the Nats scoreless for six more innings and giving the Mets a chance to get back into the game. The right-hander ended his night throwing 65 of 101 pitches for strikes in his longest outing so far this season and while Wheeler's 5.40 ERA isn't great, it isn't reflective of his 1.11 WHIP or 21:6 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He'll get a chance at revenge on the NL East leaders Saturday in Washington.
