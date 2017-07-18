Mets' Zack Wheeler: Drops to 3-7 with loss
Wheeler (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Wheeler has pitched well since returning from the disabled list with six earned runs allowed over 15 innings through three starts. A few poor outings have his season-long 4.98 ERA and 1.55 WHIP out of whack with his talent, and Wheeler has the upside to be a serviceable fantasy asset moving forward. It's probably still wise to be a little selective with his matchups, though. Wheeler lines up to face Oakland at Citi Field in his next start.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...