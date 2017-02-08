Wheeler (elbow) is determined to return to a starting role sometime this season, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.

Although Wheeler understands his road back from Tommy John surgery may include a bullpen stint, the right-hander remains adamant about his future in the organization. "I know I belong in the starting rotation, there's no question about that," he said. Wheeler hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 and was shut down after one rehab start last season with a flexor strain. Nonetheless, the once highly-touted prospect says he has had a productive offseason, something he hopes will translate to a healthy spring.