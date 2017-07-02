Mets' Zack Wheeler: Lasts just 3.2 innings Saturday
Wheeler allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Saturday's win over the Phillies. He struck out four and didn't factor into the decision.
Despite the short outing, Wheeler held his own in his first start in 11 days following a brief stint on the DL due to biceps tendinitis. While the 27-year-old didn't get knocked around like he did in his previous two outings (15 runs on 14 hits), he failed to make it at least four innings for a third consecutive start. He owns an underwhelming 5.01 ERA and 3.98 BB/9 through 14 starts (70 innings) this season, though his 8.36 K/9 remains solid. He'll take his next turn Friday against the Cardinals.
