Mets' Zack Wheeler: Scheduled for another bullpen
Manager Terry Collins said Wheeler (biceps) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session and is not yet slotted back into the rotation, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
While the original hope was that Wheeler would only have to miss one start while on the DL, it's starting to look like he may need a little more time. If all goes well with his next bullpen, there may be a clearer idea of when he'll slot back into the big-league rotation.
