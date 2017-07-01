Mets' Zack Wheeler: Set to start Saturday

Wheeler (biceps) was activated from the DL in advance of Saturday's start against the Phillies.

He ended up missing just over the minimum 10 days on the DL with biceps tendinitis, as his last start was June 19. Wheeler has a 5.29 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this season, and has yet to return to his pre-Tommy John surgery form.