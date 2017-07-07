Mets' Zack Wheeler: Slated to start Saturday

Wheeler is the scheduled starter for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With a rainout pushing Jacob DeGrom into Friday's series opener, the team will simply move Wheeler into the regular rotation spot of Rafael Montero. The 27-year-old righty hasn't made it through four innings over his last three outings and only recently returned from a DL stint due to biceps tendinitis, so he'll be looking for a strong bounce back game prior to the upcoming All-Star break.