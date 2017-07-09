Mets' Zack Wheeler: Takes loss despite quality start

Wheeler (3-6) gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

He was outdueled by opposing starter Adam Wainwright, but this represents a step forward for Wheeler, who brought his ERA back under 5.00 with his sixth quality start of the season. The 27-year-old gave up 15 earned runs in two starts before landing on the DL with a biceps injury last month, and then he only lasted 3.2 innings in his first start back. The Mets suggested in the spring that Wheeler, who finishes the first half having thrown 76 frames, would face an innings limit in the low-100s in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.