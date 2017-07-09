Mets' Zack Wheeler: Takes loss despite quality start
Wheeler (3-6) gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.
He was outdueled by opposing starter Adam Wainwright, but this represents a step forward for Wheeler, who brought his ERA back under 5.00 with his sixth quality start of the season. The 27-year-old gave up 15 earned runs in two starts before landing on the DL with a biceps injury last month, and then he only lasted 3.2 innings in his first start back. The Mets suggested in the spring that Wheeler, who finishes the first half having thrown 76 frames, would face an innings limit in the low-100s in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...