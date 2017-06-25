Mets' Zack Wheeler: Throws bullpen Sunday
Wheeler (biceps) threw a 72-pitch bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
Earlier in the week, the Mets insinuated that Wheeler could only miss one start due to his presence on the 10-day disabled list. On Sunday, though, they were noncommittal about whether the right-hander would make his next start, which is scheduled for July 1 against the Phillies.
