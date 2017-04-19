Mets' Zack Wheeler: Whiffs seven in solid outing against Phillies
Wheeler struck out seven over five innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks against the Phillies on Tuesday. He didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 10-inning loss.
While he didn't exactly address concerns about his endurance by lasting just five innings -- thanks in large part to a highly inefficient second frame -- Wheeler did manage to throw 99 pitches. He's making steady progress from start to start, but he also hasn't had to face any high-grade offenses yet. That'll change in his next start, as Wheeler will be tasked with holding down the Nationals on Sunday.
