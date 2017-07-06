Mets' Zack Wheeler: Will have start pushed back

Wheeler will have his next start pushed back following Wednesday's postponement, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Wheeler was originally scheduled to pitch Friday, but after Wednesday's game was rained out, the Mets decided to push him back to allow Jacob DeGrom to take his place. While the big club hasn't hinted at anything regarding his next start, it seems likely that he'll simply slide back a day to take his turn in the rotation Saturday.

