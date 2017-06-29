Mets' Zack Wheeler: Will start Saturday

Wheeler (biceps) was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Wheeler -- who was placed on the disabled list last Wednesday with a biceps issue -- was able to get through another bullpen with no issues Wednesday, clearing the way for him to return to the Mets' rotation over the weekend. The 27-year-old owns a 5.29 ERA and 61:29 K:BB ratio through 13 starts (66.1 innings) for the Mets this season. He'll line up against a Phillies team that has produced the second fewest runs in the majors this season.