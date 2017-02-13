Manager Terry Collins stated that Wheeler (elbow) will go into camp as a starter, but he isn't sure how many innings he can log this season, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The oft-injured righty was adamant about acting as a starter this season, and it seems that the Mets' skipper is also on board with this plan. The Mets do have a good amount of starting pitching depth with Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo both sporting major league starting experience, so Wheeler will likely be treated with a lot of care throughout the spring. He's certainly a risky pick, but a strong spring (both in terms of health and performance) could vault him into the rotation spot everyone though the former top prospect would someday claim.

