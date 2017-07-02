Michael Bourn: Released by Angels
Bourn was released by the Angels on Sunday.
His pro career appears to be coming to a close. He has hit .248/.335/.350 across stops with Triple-A affiliates of the Angels and Orioles, and no longer provides valuable outfield defense.
