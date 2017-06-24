Michael Saunders: Released Friday
The Phillies released Saunders on Friday.
Saunders and his $9 million contract unsurprisingly passed through waivers unclaimed, so the Phillies have given him his release. He is now eligible to sign with any team for the minimum.
