Mike Zagurski: Released by Tigers
Zagurski was released by the Tigers earlier this month, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.
Zagurski struggled to find a rhythm with Triple-A Toledo this season, posting a 5.06 ERA over 10.2 innings of relief, but seemed to be turning it around with Double-A Erie, as evidenced by his 2.16 ERA and 25:5 K:BB. Regardless, it wasn't enough for the Tigers, as they put the 34-year-old back on the free agency market. Zagurski, who spent the last two seasons pitching in Japan, hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2013 and remains unlikely to get such an opportunity in the future.
