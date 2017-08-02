Nationals' A.J. Cole: Officially called up
Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Cole will make a return trip to the big leagues in order to start Wednesday's contest. He'll face off with Vance Worley in Miami for his second start of the season. To make room for him on the active roster, Erick Fedde was sent back to the minors.
