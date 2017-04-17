Nationals' Adam Eaton: Collects three hits Sunday

Eaton went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

In 26 at-bats since moving into the leadoff spot, Eaton's now hitting .385/.433/.500. Trea Turner (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup this week, but Nats manager Dusty Baker might consider hitting Turner second when he gets back rather than dislodging the red-hot Eaton from the top of the order.