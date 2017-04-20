Nationals' Adam Eaton: Crosses plate three times Wednesday

Eaton went 2-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

The move to the nation's capital has definitely agreed with Eaton, as the 28-year-old is slashing .327/.429/.481 through 14 games with 14 runs scored and three steals. Trea Turner (hamstring) is close to returning to action, which could bump Eaton out of the leadoff spot, but even as the Nats' two-hole hitter he should still keep crossing the plate with remarkable frequency.