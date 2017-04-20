Nationals' Adam Eaton: Crosses plate three times Wednesday
Eaton went 2-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.
The move to the nation's capital has definitely agreed with Eaton, as the 28-year-old is slashing .327/.429/.481 through 14 games with 14 runs scored and three steals. Trea Turner (hamstring) is close to returning to action, which could bump Eaton out of the leadoff spot, but even as the Nats' two-hole hitter he should still keep crossing the plate with remarkable frequency.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Thriving in leadoff spot•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Remains in No. 2 spot•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Batting second again Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...