Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Saturday's lineup

Eaton is out of the lineup Saturday against the Phillies, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.

The Nationals are giving Eaton and Jayson Werth the day off for the matinee, with Chris Heisey and Michael Taylor starting in left field and center field respectively. Wilmer Difo will get the leadoff duties in Eaton's absence.

