Nationals' Adam Lind: Hitting well in limited role
Lind has a .300/.365/.508 slash line with six home runs in 137 plate appearances this season.
The Nationals reserve first baseman has been one of the best bench options in the league this season, and is slashing .357/.419/.714 as a pinch hitter in 28 at-bats. Lind has a handful of appearances in left field as well, but his usage will likely stay the same if first baseman Ryan Zimmerman remains relatively healthy. When he receives the starting nod, the 33-year-old could prove to be a solid plug-and-play option in most formats.
