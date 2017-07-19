Nationals' Adam Lind: Homers again Tuesday
Lind went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Playing in an AL park afforded the Nats the opportunity to get Lind's red-hot stick into the lineup as their DH -- he's now 7-for-10 since the All-Star break, and has homered in each of his last two starts.
