Sanchez was promoted to the big leagues Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez has spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .259/.313/.381 with four home runs and 18 RBI in 67 games. He will likely serve as infield depth following the departure of Trea Turner to the DL with a broken wrist. This marks the first major-league promotion for the 26-year-old.