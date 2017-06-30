Sanchez was promoted to the big leagues Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez has spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .259/.313/.381 with four home runs and 18 RBI in 67 games. He will likely serve as infield depth following the departure of Trea Turner to the DL with a broken wrist. This marks the first major-league promotion for the 26-year-old.
