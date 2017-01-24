Santana signed a minor league contract with the Nationals and has been assigned to High-A Potomac.

The 73rd overall pick in the 2011 draft for the Dodgers sat out the entire 2016 season. He last appeared in the minor leagues in 2015 for Low-A Great Lakes, where he hit just .238/.282/.324 in 264 plate appearances across 64 games, and he has never advanced past Low-A. A rebound season could help the 23-year-old get his once-promising career back on track, but he shouldn't be expected to advance much further than High-A in 2017.