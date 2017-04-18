Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Raps out five hits Monday
Stevenson went 5-for-7 with a walk, a double, three RBI and four runs scored for Double-A Harrisburg in Monday's extra-inning win over Hartford.
The 22-year-old is on fire from the leadoff spot for Harrisburg to begin the season, slashing .381/.447/.429 through 10 games. Stevenson will likely profile as a glove-first fourth outfielder and pinch runner in the majors, but if his hit tool keeps developing at his rate he could emerge as a viable starting center fielder.
More News
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sent back to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Stays hot Monday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Shows surprising pop in spring opener•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Receives invite to spring training•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Steals four bases in Thursday's doubleheader•
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...