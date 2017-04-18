Stevenson went 5-for-7 with a walk, a double, three RBI and four runs scored for Double-A Harrisburg in Monday's extra-inning win over Hartford.

The 22-year-old is on fire from the leadoff spot for Harrisburg to begin the season, slashing .381/.447/.429 through 10 games. Stevenson will likely profile as a glove-first fourth outfielder and pinch runner in the majors, but if his hit tool keeps developing at his rate he could emerge as a viable starting center fielder.