Stevenson will take part in major league spring training with the Nationals, The Washington Post reports.

The 22-year-old opened some eyes with a huge .353/.417/.518 line over 85 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. He stole 39 bases between High-A and Double-A in 2016, and that speed remains his calling card as a fantasy prospect. If he demonstrates that his unorthodox swing can produce base hits against better caliber pitching, his defense in center field is more than good enough to earn a spot on the big league roster down the road.