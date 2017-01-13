Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Avoids arbitration with Nationals

Rendon and the Nationals avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.8 million deal, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Rendon bounced back from a disappointing 2015 season with a solid .270/.348/.450 line and 20 home runs in 2016. He'll get a $3 million raise for that uptick, his second year in arbitration.

