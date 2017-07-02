Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Banged up after catch Saturday

Manager Dusty Baker said Rendon is a little sore after tumbling over a railing in foul territory to make a catch Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Rendon made a fantastic catch on a Tommy Pham pop-up in the first inning, sprinting into foul territory before falling into the stands while making the play. The veteran third baseman was able to stay in the game following the incident, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate, but can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.