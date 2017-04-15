Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bangs out first extra-base hit Friday

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

He's off to a slow start, slashing .171/.216/.200 through nine games, but Rendon looked to be getting his swing in order Friday, tying the game in the seventh inning with a blast off the scoreboard that likely would have carried for a homer in warmer weather. As long as he stays healthy -- never a guarantee with the 26-year-old -- he should quickly rack up more extra-base hits and boost that OPS.