Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bangs out first extra-base hit Friday
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.
He's off to a slow start, slashing .171/.216/.200 through nine games, but Rendon looked to be getting his swing in order Friday, tying the game in the seventh inning with a blast off the scoreboard that likely would have carried for a homer in warmer weather. As long as he stays healthy -- never a guarantee with the 26-year-old -- he should quickly rack up more extra-base hits and boost that OPS.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Tough day from No. 2 spot•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Picks up first hit of season Friday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Strikes out twice in Wednesday's return•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Likely to debut Wednesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...