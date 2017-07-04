Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Gets day off Wednesday

Rendon is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

After playing Monday evening in the series opener, Rendon will get a breather due to the quick turnaround for the Fourth of July contest, which starts at 12:05 p.m. local time. It will mark Rendon's first day off since June 20, ending a streak of 12 consecutive starts during which he carried a 1.108 OPS. Stephen Drew will fill in for Rendon at the hot corner and bat seventh.

