Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Has three-hit night in loss
Rendon went 3-for-4 with three singles, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to Colorado.
It's been a slow start for Rendon, as he's still searching for his first home run of the season. The 26-year-old has only two extra-base hits in 69 at-bats, too. Hopefully his second three-hit game of the season will get his stick going. Rendon should contribute nicely among all categories before all is said and done, though, so don't lose faith so early.
