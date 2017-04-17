Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heating up at plate
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
The third baseman now has six hits, including two doubles, and three RBI in his last four games. Rendon had a quiet first week of the season, but he should quickly be able to make up for lost time.
