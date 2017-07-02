Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hitting fifth Sunday
Rendon (knee) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Sunday against the Cardinals, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He was a little sore after tumbling over a railing in foul territory to make a catch in Saturday's game, but it is not too painful for him to miss Sunday night's game against St. Louis. Since the start of June, Rendon is hitting .310/.417/.643 with seven home runs and more walks (15) than strikeouts (11).
