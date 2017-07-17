Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers again Sunday
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's rout of the Reds.
That's now three homers and nine RBI in three games coming out of the All-Star break for Rendon, who's hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games with a .434/.524/.830 slash line over that stretch.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers twice, drives in six•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Quick start to second half•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hitting fifth Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Banged up after catch Saturday•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...