Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers again Sunday

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's rout of the Reds.

That's now three homers and nine RBI in three games coming out of the All-Star break for Rendon, who's hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games with a .434/.524/.830 slash line over that stretch.

