Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers twice, drives in six
Rendon went 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Rendon has been on a prolonged offensive tear and is now up to 18 homers, 61 RBI and 48 runs with a .315/.420/.582 slash line for the campaign. He's posting high-end numbers and doesn't project to slow down considerably anytime soon. Being attached to a potent lineup will also help Rendon's fantasy floor remain high.
