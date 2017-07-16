Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers twice, drives in six

Rendon went 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Rendon has been on a prolonged offensive tear and is now up to 18 homers, 61 RBI and 48 runs with a .315/.420/.582 slash line for the campaign. He's posting high-end numbers and doesn't project to slow down considerably anytime soon. Being attached to a potent lineup will also help Rendon's fantasy floor remain high.