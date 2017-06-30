Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Launches 16th homer Thursday
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
He very nearly got to play hero, as Rendon's seventh-inning shot gave the Nats a lead their bullpen would blow in the ninth. The third baseman now has 16 homers on the season and has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of June, slashing .395/.509/.837 with five homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs in his last 13 games.
