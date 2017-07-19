Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Launches 20th homer Tuesday

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

He extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and Rendon is slashing a ridiculous .476/.577/.881 over that stretch with four homers, 14 RBI and eight runs. He's already matched last year's homer total with 20 in 86 games, and his next blast will tie his previous career high.